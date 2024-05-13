Shillong Teer Result for 13 May 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result for 13 May 2024: The Shillong Teer Result for Monday, 13 May 2024, will be declared on the official Teer result website - meghalayateer.com after 4 pm. While the Round 1 winning number is expected around 4 pm, the Round 2 winner will be announced at 5 pm. All interested people must keep a close eye on the website to know the lucky winners. You can also check the rules of the game and the prize-claiming process on the website if you are new.

The Shillong Teer Result for Monday, 13 May, will be announced in a PDF form. Both lottery sambad result links will be activated on meghalayateer.com and you should download them on time if you are a participant. The Teer game is held by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Stadium for interested people.