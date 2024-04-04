Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wordle 1020 Word of The Day: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 4 April 2024

Wordle 1020 Word of The Day: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 4 April 2024

Wordle 1020 Answers for Thursday,4 April are listed below. Follow hints & clues to guess the word of the day.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Wordle 1020 answer: Hints and clues to guess word of the day easily.

|

(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wordle 1020 answer: Hints and clues to guess word of the day easily.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The online web puzzle Wordle has been updated to a new level today. To guess the answer to Wordle 1020 on Thursday, 4 April 2024, users might require online hints and clues. Wordle's answer today is not an easy term to guess, therefore we have provided some tips and tricks below for your convenience. Players who are playing the Wordle game for the first time must be aware of the rules. They have to guess a five-letter word of the day in 6 attempts to earn a daily score, failing to do so will break the winning streak.

Wordle is played by millions of users globally, and the game is addictive. The game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. Let us solve today's Wordle answer and win a score!

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 April 2024: Win Diamond, Skin, and More

Wordle 1020 Hints and Clues

Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 1020 answer for Thursday, 4 April 2024.

  • The answer starts with the letter C.

  • The answer ends with the letter B.

  • It contains one vowel.

  • The Wordle 1020 solution is a noun and verb.

  • Synonyms include 'ascend' and 'clamber'.

Also ReadShillong Teer Result Today, 3 April 2024: Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle Answer Today

Players who have not been able to guess today's Wordle answer must not be disappointed because we will reveal it to them. The answer to Wordle 1020 on Thursday, 4 April 2024 is:

CLIMB

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Today: Check Fifty Fifty FF 90 Winners on 3 April; Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT