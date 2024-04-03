Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 April 2024: Win Diamond, Skin, and More

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 April 2024: Win Diamond, Skin, and More

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 April 2024 are listed below. Earn free rewards!
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 April 2024.

|

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 April 2024.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 3 April 2024 are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Garena Free Fire MAX game gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned by Indian government. Participants must note down that the Garena FF codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become non-functional.

Players who want to win different free rewards like gold, diamond, skins, characters, and in-game weapons must visit the aforementioned redemption website to claim the Garena codes. The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 2 April 2024: Claim Free Rewards & Weapons

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 3 April 2024

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 03 April 2024.

  • FZ8H2E3R6T5W1U7Q

  • FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K

  • FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF

  • FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE

  • FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ

  • FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH

  • FR3E0N6F9V2D7Z5K

  • FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C

  • FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN

  • FL2U8C5V9Q3M4NRD

  • FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X

  • FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL

  • FJ0I5H2X4E9G7CPV

  • FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W

  • FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6

  • FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A

  • FU6L2D8I7J9R4E0Y

  • FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V

  • FK9Z3L2T5V7R4C0B

  • FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

  • FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E

  • FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS

  • FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M

  • FO1A6P9G2R3Y5IZJ

  • FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX

The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes?

Follow below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes today on Wednesday, 03 April 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29 March 2024: Win Freebies and Diamonds

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT