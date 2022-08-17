WhatsApp's New Feature Allows You To Recover Deleted Messages: Know How To Use?

WhatsApp's New Feature Allows You to Recover Deleted Messages. Here's How You Can Do It.
The Meta-owned platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new and interesting feature for its users which allows them to recover deleted messages within seconds. The new feature is available for beta users who are using the WhatsApp android version 2.22.18.13.
According to WABetaInfo, 'WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.22.18.13'. What’s new in this update? WhatsApp has rolled an undo feature for beta testers to recover messages deleted by mistake (within a few seconds)!
The 'Undo Delete Message' option can only be used if the user was supposed to delete a message for everyone but instead clicked the option 'Delete for me' by mistake. Messages that are deleted for everyone can not be recovered through this new feature.
If you've ever accidentally clicked the 'Delete for Me' option for an important message that you were supposed to delete for everyone, you can now follow the below steps to recover the message:
Go to the WhatsApp application.
Open the chat in which you deleted the message.
Check the right corner of your chat and you will see an 'Undo' option.
Click the 'Undo' option and you will successfully recover the message.
Follow these steps if you ever delete a message by mistake.
