WhatsApp's New Feature Allows You To Recover Deleted Messages: Know How To Use?

The Meta-owned platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new and interesting feature for its users which allows them to recover deleted messages within seconds. The new feature is available for beta users who are using the WhatsApp android version 2.22.18.13.

According to WABetaInfo, 'WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.22.18.13'. What’s new in this update? WhatsApp has rolled an undo feature for beta testers to recover messages deleted by mistake (within a few seconds)!

The 'Undo Delete Message' option can only be used if the user was supposed to delete a message for everyone but instead clicked the option 'Delete for me' by mistake. Messages that are deleted for everyone can not be recovered through this new feature.