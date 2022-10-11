WhatsApp Will Soon Release Larger Groups Up to 1024 Participants - Details Here

If you want to check whether the WhatsApp's new larger group feature of 1024 participants is available on your WhatsApp account or not, follow the below-mentioned steps to check.

1. Open your WhatsApp application.

2. Create a new WhatsApp group.

3. Add participants to this group.

4. You can also add participants to an already existing group and see the limit.

5. If the limit is 1024, the new larger group feature is available on your WhatsApp account.

6. If the group limit is still 512, do not worry because the larger group feature has been tested only on a small group of beta users yet in Argentina.

7. It will take some time to make the new WhatsApp Larger groups – 1024 Participants feature accessible to all the users.