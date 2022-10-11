WhatsApp Will Soon Release Larger Groups Up to 1024 Participants - Details Here

WhatsApp is likely going to allow larger group sizes of 1024 participants - Details here.
If reports are to be believed, meta-owned platform 'WhatsApp' is testing a new feature according to which people will be able to create larger WhatsApp groups of almost 1024 participants. Currently, WhatsApp allows users to add only 512 people at a time in a single WhatsApp group.
According to several media groups, the messaging and calling platform is working on a new functionality that will allow users to create bigger WhatsApp groups of almost 1024 people. This large group feature is currently available to only some beta users in Argentina.
If you want to check whether the WhatsApp's new larger group feature of 1024 participants is available on your WhatsApp account or not, follow the below-mentioned steps to check.
1. Open your WhatsApp application.
2. Create a new WhatsApp group.
3. Add participants to this group.
4. You can also add participants to an already existing group and see the limit.
5. If the limit is 1024, the new larger group feature is available on your WhatsApp account.
6. If the group limit is still 512, do not worry because the larger group feature has been tested only on a small group of beta users yet in Argentina.
7. It will take some time to make the new WhatsApp Larger groups – 1024 Participants feature accessible to all the users.
According to WABetaInfo, "In our opinion, this is a very important step forward since sub-groups of communities support the same new limit and WhatsApp is also developing new tools to give admins more control over these larger groups in the future, such as a list of pending participants and an approval system. This feature is rolling out to some lucky beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS this week. As always we will let you know when more people are able to add more than 512 participants in their groups."
