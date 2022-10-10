WhatsApp Premium Paid Subscription Service for Business Users - Details Here

WhatsApp is going to roll out paid premium subscription service for business users. Check out the details here.
The Meta-owned messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' is soon going to officially launch premium paid subscription service for business users. Currently, the service has been rolled out for beta testers users. This means that as of now only WhatsApp beta users will be able to take advantage of premium services and the associated additional features.
According to WABetainfo, "In the past, businesses could already create ads thanks to a three-step procedure but there are some improvements in tracking the performance of an ad created within WhatsApp. In fact, it seems businesses do not need to leave the app anymore in order to track an ad since in the past they had to open the Facebook app. As you probably already know, businesses can design their own ad to publish on Facebook or Instagram by creating sponsored posts and they can now be finally tracked right within WhatsApp."
WhatsApp Premium is an optional plan for business users who want to reach their customers via the messaging & calling platform. Currently, the feature is available to only beta users of certain countries. Businesses can benefit from certain cutting-edge capabilities through WhatsApp Premium, including a better way to reach clients and some advantages while linking new devices.
Users who will subscribe for WhatsApp Premium have to pay a subscription fee that varies from country to country. The premium features of WhatsApp will allow the subscribed users to use some new, extra and advanced features like business link and multi-device improvements.
WhatsApp paid premium service is basically an advanced feature for business users who want to avail business services through the messaging & calling platform.
The WhatsApp paid premium has following features for the users who want to leverage additional business options provided by the app.
1. Create a customizable business contact link and share with your contacts so that they can find you easily. This link can be changed once in 3 months.
2. It will allow paid users to link almost 10 devices simultaneously to the same account which will be quite useful for business outreach.
3. Almost 32 contacts can join a video call simultaneously which is important for business point of view.
