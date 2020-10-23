WhatsApp is Bringing Video & Voice Calling Features for Desktop

WhatsApp is also expected to release the group voice and video calling option for the desktop version. The Quint WhatsApp on Web is an app for PC and iMac now. | (Photo: iStockphoto) Tech News WhatsApp is also expected to release the group voice and video calling option for the desktop version.

WhatsApp Web has changed the way we interact on the messaging platform and the comfort of not having to pick your phone up every time you have to message is the reason WhatsApp for desktop is one the most widely-used messaging platform. To make sure that WhatsApp users continue to have a seamless experience, the company is rolling out voice and video calls for the desktop version as per a WABetainfo report. The feature is currently in its developmental stage and will be out soon.

Also read: Follow These 5 Rules to Save Your WhatsApp Chats From Hackers

This is not a new feature to the desktop ecosystem as plenty of other messaging platforms already offer voice and video calling options. But considering the large user base that WhatsApp commands, this feature might be a disruptor for competitors already offering a similar service.

According to the report, group voice and video calls will also be made available with the new update.

With these additions, the Facebook-owned platform might become a great alternative for apps like Zoom, Skype and even Google Duo.

Some of the screenshots shared by WABetainfo suggest that users will be able to take calls via a pop-up window that will show the callers details and contact information alongside the type of call. You will be able to accept or decline the call in the browser itself. Also, the option to make calls will available in the top right corner near the search bar.