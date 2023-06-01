Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Check the List for 1 June 2023 Here

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for 1 June 2023 is updated.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven multiplayer battle royale game that is famous among many players in India. This game gained attention in the absence of PUBG mobile and people like it because of its unique features. The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 1 June 2023, are updated on the redemption site - reward.ff.garena.com. You must claim the active codes for today as soon as possible before it expires to win free items.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 1 June 2023, the complete list is available on reward.ff.garena.com. You can claim any one of them if you are a registered Free Fire player. The codes will remain active for twelve hours and around five-hundred players can claim them from the redemption website today. Win as many rewards as you can.
The redeem codes are updated on the redemption website at midnight after 12 am. Players should claim the codes first and then play the game otherwise they will expire.
Let's go through the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Thursday, 1 June 2023, here:
FFSERE5GR5JTYUT
F678KATRQD2X3V
FB4NHRJUF7TRFDS
FVBWNEJ456YNMH
FKO9I8UYHGR5JK6
FOLYHIUYD5TRSFE
FB4NJKITGUYTVBS
FNMWKEI4U5HGTB
FFNJUDYTGEBNJGU
FYGHJSI8EYTGTBN
FGJKIVUYTA4QEDC
F2V3B4RJTGBUGBN
FSRKITJHNYGVTYH
Here is the step-by-step process you should know to claim the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 1 June:
Visit reward.ff.garena.com, the Free Fire site.
Click on the redemption link and provide your social media credentials.
Paste any one of the active MAX codes into the box and tap on submit, once you are done.
Click on "OK" to finish all the steps of the redemption process today.
Go to your in-game mail section after a few hours and check the free items.
