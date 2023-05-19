WhatsApp Video Calls, Obscene Videos, Blackmail: How Users Are Losing Lakhs

(Names have been changed to protect the identities of the victims.)

On 15 March, Mukesh, a security guard in Delhi’s Shahdara, got a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number. Little did he know at the time that this call would lead to a cycle of blackmail, fear, and debt.

“When I picked up that call, a woman appeared on screen and started removing her clothes and asked me to do the same…,” alleged the 32-year-old.

Within days, he started getting calls from people pretending to be Delhi police officers and officials from YouTube – who told him that the screen recording will go viral, and they are the only ones who can ensure that it doesn't.