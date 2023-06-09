WhatsApp to Launch Channels For one-Way Broadcasting For Creators

WhatsApp will soon allow creators to share updates through channels with the followers
(Photo: iStock)
As we keep updating you about the new features of WhatsApp, we are here with yet another update about the app. In its newest feature, WhatsApp is coming up with channels – a new broadcasting tool that will allow individuals and organizations to share new information and updates with their followers. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp has described the new feature as a “reliable and private way to receive important updates from individuals and organizations”.
The users can access the new feature via a dedicated Updates tab inside WhatsApp and only channel admins will be able to share messages, photos, videos, stickers, and polls through this feature with their followers. Users can also look for their favorite organizations, sports teams, and more with the search box on WhatsApp to keep themselves up-to-date.
The app will also store the channel history but for no more than 30 days and admins will have their phone numbers and profile photos hidden from followers for security reasons. Channel admins will also be able to block post forwarding and screenshots.
Channels will not feature end-to-end encryption upon launch though WhatsApp is looking forward to bringing a limited audience end-to-end encryption channels in the future.
The channels feature is still under development and is due to launch on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and desktop. The new feature will makes its debut with selected organizations in Colombia and Singapore first a broader rollout in the coming months.
