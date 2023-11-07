WhatsApp To Introduce Email Verification Feature For Login

WhatsApp likely to introduce email verification feature
(Image: iStock)
Email verification for login will be an alternative to the the primary login method on WhatsApp. The primary login method involves a 6-digit code which will be sent to a user's registered mobile number.
WhatsApp is all set to introduce this new feature that will enable the users to add an email address to their account. The Meta-owned service is introducing this option as a method for users to access their WhatsApp account. Know about the process to login through mail code and more details below.
The new feature will be available within a new section – ‘Email Address’ – in account settings. Once the email address is added and is verified, people will be able to log into the instant messaging service from their email address. However, WhatsApp is not doing away with the primary login method, involving a 6-digit code being sent to the registered mobile number. The email feature is primarily meant for when an individual does not have access to their phone number or are facing difficulties in receiving text messages. In addition, the latter facility will be optional so it is up to a person whether to enable it or not. For now, it is available only to beta testers, and to those who install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOSs.
When you enable two-step verification, you can enter your email address. This helps to safeguard your account by allowing WhatsApp to email you a reset link in case you forget your PIN, and email you a verification code when you register your account.
