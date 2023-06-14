WhatsApp To Allow Windows Users to Share Their Screen While Video Calling

WhatsApp is once again working on a bunch of new updates for Microsoft Windows. The Meta-owned app has started testing one of the most anticipated features that will enable users to share their screens during a video call. This screen-sharing option during video calls is already offered by Microsoft Teams and Google Meet.

The latest update for WhatsApp on Windows, version 2.2322.1.0 will be available on the Microsoft Store, and that will allow to use this new feature. Users who have enrolled themselves as beta testers of the WhatsApp for Windows app will get to test the new feature of the screen-sharing option on an early basis. This feature will allow the host to display the content on their screen to others.

Now, we just have to wait for the testing phase to get over and the screen-sharing feature will be available for a wider audience with future updates.