WhatsApp Rolls Out Redesigned Keyboard Feature for Android Beta: Details Here

According to the WaBetaInfo,"With the introduction of this new feature, users now have the ability to scroll the keyboard upwards, allowing users to get a wider view. In addition, the tabs for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have been relocated higher up. Some beta testers may also experiment with a new arrangement of the media sharing and emoji keyboard buttons." The redesigned keyboard is available to some lucky beta testers again that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to more users over the coming weeks.

Due to some bugs and technical issues, the redesigned keyboard feature had been removed and WhatsApp had decided to disable the feature until the issues reported by the users will be resolved.

Some users may still face minor bugs but WhatsApp will make sure to fix them in the future updates of the application. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on WhatsApp Features.