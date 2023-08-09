WhatsApp Supports Screen-Sharing in Videos Calls; Know About the New Feature

WhatsApp's new screen-sharing feature details are here for the readers.
WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its users that will make video calling easy. The Meta-owned social media platform that is so popular among millions of users across the globe has started rolling out a new feature. The messaging platform now allows users to share their screens while video calling. This new feature will be beneficial for a lot of users who want to conduct online meetings. Therefore, it is going to be a hit update.
The WhatsApp video calling screen sharing feature is similar to the traditional video-conferencing apps such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Skype. You do not have to download other apps to conduct meetings and share your screen anymore. WhatsApp has started to roll out this feature for various users. You must update your app to enjoy the new feature.
As per the latest details, the screen-sharing feature during video calls has been rolled out for Android beta testers for a few weeks. Now, the feature will be available to more users all over the world.
As per the latest official details, the interface of the new WhatsApp screen-sharing update is similar to that of Zoom or Google Meet.
To use the new feature, you have to press the arrow icon which says "Share Option" and you can share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp. It is important to update your app if you want to use the screen-sharing feature.
Meta officially confirmed that it has started rolling out the feature on iOS, Android and Windows devices. You have to wait for some time if you do not have access to the feature yet.
Those who use the popular messaging platform know that it comes up with new features and updates frequently. The company introduces new features for the benefit of the users.
