Telegram To Introduce Instagram-like Stories Feature In July; Details Here

Telegram and Instagram are quite popular apps among the youth and people have been using these apps to share content and stay in contact with each other and build communities of similar interests. Instagram has various features and it keeps introducing new updates for a better user experience. Telegram has also announced one of its upcoming features that is already on Instagram.

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov recently announced the same. On his channel, he announced that the app will get an Instagram-like Stories feature next month. This feature is already present in the competitor apps like Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp that are cashing in on Stories. He further said that Telegram wanted to add new functionality and offer granular privacy control.