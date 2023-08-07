WhatsApp Rolls Out Animated Avatar Pack for iOS Beta: What Is It & How To Use?

According to Wabetainfo, "You need to open the keyboard and select the avatar tab to check if the feature is enabled for your account. In case it is available, you should be able to see some animations for certain avatars. It’s important to note that you can already share those animated avatars to anyone as it’s not needed to use the beta version to be able to receive them. In addition, only a limited number of stickers are animated, but we expect that WhatsApp may offer an animated version of the entire avatar pack over time.

The WhatsApp Avatar Feature has been introduced to provide a cosmetic enhancement to the app. Recently, WhatsApp released a redesigned keyboard and an updated GIF and sticker picker with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.19 update. Check this space regularly for latest WhatsApp updates.