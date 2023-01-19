WhatsApp Rolls Out "Voice Status Updates" Feature To Send Audio Notes - Details

WhatsApp's is rolling out "Voice Status Updates" feature. Check details below.
(Photo: iStock)
WhatsApp's Audio Status Update Feature: The meta-owned instant messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' has come up with a new amazing feature for its dedicated users. The 'Voice Status Updates' feature will allow the users to send voice notes through WhatsApp Status.
Currently, the new feature is available on WhatsApp beta Android 2.23.2.8 version. If you are not able to share voice notes through WhatsApp status update, go to the Google Play Store and update to the latest version of the WhatsApp. In case you are still not able to utilize this new feature, wait for the future updates.
The WhatsApp's feature to record and share voice notes through status update can also be limited to only specific audience via settings. This means you can make a favorite list of contacts and share your voice note with them only through the WhatsApp status.
According to Wabetainfo, "The ability to share voice notes via status updates is available for some lucky beta testers after installing the latest beta from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more users over the coming weeks. People need to update their version of WhatsApp in order to listen to voice notes shared via status.
Open your WhatsApp application.
Go to the status.
You will see a voice recording option.
Tap on the icon and start recording.
Go to the options "Status Contacts" and "Status Included" to make your personalised list of contacts with whom you want to share the voice note.
Hit the update option and your voice note will be uploaded as your WhatsApp Status.
Steps To Use WhatsApp's Voice Status Update Feature.