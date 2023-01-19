WhatsApp Rolls Out "Voice Status Updates" Feature To Send Audio Notes - Details

WhatsApp's Audio Status Update Feature: The meta-owned instant messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' has come up with a new amazing feature for its dedicated users. The 'Voice Status Updates' feature will allow the users to send voice notes through WhatsApp Status.

Currently, the new feature is available on WhatsApp beta Android 2.23.2.8 version. If you are not able to share voice notes through WhatsApp status update, go to the Google Play Store and update to the latest version of the WhatsApp. In case you are still not able to utilize this new feature, wait for the future updates.