WhatsApp's "Forward Media With a Caption Alert" Feature Rolled - Steps To Use It

WhatsApp Forward Media With a Caption Alert: The popular messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' owned by Meta is rolling out a new feature "Forward Media With a Caption" according to several reports. This new feature will allow uses to share media files including photos, videos, GIFs, and documents with a caption, which can be removed as well.

The "Forward Media With a Caption" feature is currently available to the Android 2.23.2.2 update. Android users must update their WhatsApp to the latest version to use this feature.

Earlier, the WhatsApp "Forward Media With a Caption" feature was available to the iOS users only but now the Android users can also use it.