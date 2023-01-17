WhatsApp Will Soon Allow To Switch Camera & Video Modes, Block Shortcut & More

WhatsApp is testing new features like camera & video modes, block shortcut, and more.
(Photo: iStock)
The instant messaging and calling platform WhatsApp never fails to keep its users hooked to the platform. The meta-owned platform is currently working on two most interesting features.
The first feature is 'Camera Mode' that will allow users to easily switch between the camera and video mode.
Currently, users have to long press the camera option for recording a video and that becomes annoying while recording a long video.
According to the Wabetainfo, "WhatsApp plans to bring the ability to switch between a camera and video mode. At the moment, you need to tap and hold to record a video and we know it may be complicated when you have to record a long video, but you will finally be able to switch to video mode with just a tap in the future, making it more convenient to capture videos."
The second feature that WhatsApp is soon going to roll out is 'Block Shortcut'. This feature will allow users to block any user within the chats itself.
Earlier, users had to follow two to three steps while blocking any unwanted and unknown contact. However, the block shortcut feature gives them an instant block option and makes the process easy and convenient.
Also, the block shortcut feature will be accessible occasionally to avoid the accidental blocking of contacts.
As per an update by Wabetainfo, "WhatsApp plans to introduce a block shortcut within notifications but not always: the block shortcut is visible only when you receive a message from unknown and untrusted contacts. This limitation is needed as people may tap on the block action by accident when replying to notifications to their trusted contacts."
