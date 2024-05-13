WhatsApp Rolls Out New Design for iOS and Android Users; Know the Updates Here

WhatsApp has officially launched a fresh new look for its app on both iOS and Android devices. The popular instant messaging app has started rolling out a new look for its users. The new look has been introduced to give users a more up-to-date and easier-to-use experience. WhatsApp users must take note of the latest updates to take better advantage of the features. We have all the important details for interested users who want to know about the redesigned app.

One of the prominent modifications introduced on WhatsApp is the enhancement of dark mode. It features a darker background to improve text readability. The light mode has also been revamped with extra white space, contributing to improved usability. These are some of the major updates being rolled out by the popular instant messaging platform for all iOS and Android users.