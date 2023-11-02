WhatsApp Rolls Out a Skip Forward and Backward Feature for Users: Check Details

WhatsApp's New Skip Forward and Backward Feature for Users. Check Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is leaving no stone unturned to retain the interest of its dedicated users, and surprise them with new features almost every day. A new feature called 'Skip Forward and Backward' has been recently introduced for WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.23.24.6. Others versions that are compatible to this feature are 2.23.24.4 and 2.23.24.5. Users can get this feature by updating to the latest version of the application.
WhatsApp skip forward and backward feature is applicable to videos. This allows users to have a great control over their videos, almost similar to that of YouTube. By using this option, people can skip forward to the most important part of the video or skip backward to the part of the video that they missed. In short the skip forward and backward option allows users to navigate easily within videos.
Currently, the WhatsApp's video skip feature is available to only limited users. However, according to reports, soon everyone will be able to take advantage of this amazing video navigation function. Users can download to the latest version of the WhatsApp on Google Play Store to check if they are currently eligible to this feature or have to wait a little longer.
According to Wabetainfo, "With the new video skip feature, users can now easily navigate within videos they receive or send. This means you can now skip forward to get to the most crucial part of a video or rewind to rewatch something you might have missed without using the progress bar."
In our opinion, this feature not only saves time but also enhances content navigation as users can easily rewind to revisit a particular moment or fast forward to skip past less relevant parts. We believe that this functionality adds a level of convenience that was previously unavailable on WhatsApp, making it easier to interact with video content shared on the platform, stated Wabetainfo.
