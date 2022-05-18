WhatsApp May Soon Allow You To Exit Groups Silently

WhatsApp's new feature can allow you to exit groups silently.
(Photo Courtesy: iStock)
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow you to silently exit groups. The information about the same was released by WABetaInfo, a website tracking news related to WhatsApp.
The ability to silently exit WhatsApp groups is a part of the various group updates announced recently by WhatsApp during the launch of 'Communities'.
WhatsApp's Silent Group Exit Feature
As visible in the screenshot, the new WhatsApp update will only notify the group admins when you exit the group. Currently, WhatsApp places a notification in the chat visible to all participants when someone exits a group.
This new update will help users to exit annoying/unwanted groups without everyone knowing about it.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently announced an increase in WhatsApp group size. This new feature allows you to add more members to your WhatsApp group.
"Now we’re slowly rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group," said WhatsApp.
Check this space regularly for further updates about WhatsApp.
