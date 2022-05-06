WhatsApp Rolls Out New Features: Reactions, Increased File Size, Bigger Groups

Meta owned WhatsApp on Thursday, 5 May 2022, announced the rolling out of its new feature 'Reactions'. The same was announced by the company last month along with 'Communities'.

"We’re excited to share that emoji reactions are now available on the latest version of the app," reads the official WhatsApp blog.

Reactions will allow WhatsApp users to use emoji reactions on messages. A similar feature is available on other platforms like Instagram, Telegram, Twitter, etc.