WhatsApp Rolls Out New Features: Reactions, Increased File Size, Bigger Groups

Check out new features of WhatsApp.
(Photo: WhatsApp)
Meta owned WhatsApp on Thursday, 5 May 2022, announced the rolling out of its new feature 'Reactions'. The same was announced by the company last month along with 'Communities'.
"We’re excited to share that emoji reactions are now available on the latest version of the app," reads the official WhatsApp blog.
Reactions will allow WhatsApp users to use emoji reactions on messages. A similar feature is available on other platforms like Instagram, Telegram, Twitter, etc.
Other than reactions, WhatsApp has also increased the file size capacity. Users will now be able to share files of up to 2GB on WhatsApp, protected by end-to-end encryption.
"This is an increase from the previous limit of 100MB and we think will be helpful for collaboration among small businesses and school groups," WhatsApp said.
"Now we’re slowly rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group," said WhatsApp.
All WhatsApp users must note that these new features are available on the latest version of the app. Check this space regularly for further updates about new WhatsApp features.