WhatsApp May Launch 'My Contacts Except' Privacy Feature Soon: Report

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that will allow users to hide their 'About' status update from specific users.
(Photo: iStock)
Last month we reported about WhatsApp testing a new customer privacy feature that will allow users to restrict specific contacts from seeing their 'About' status, 'Last Seen' and 'Profile picture'. This privacy feature is titled 'My Contacts Except'.
As per a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out 'My Contacts Except' feature for specific beta users.
According to the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the new privacy feature will be available as 'My contacts except...' along with 'Everyone', 'My Contacts', and 'Nobody' in the privacy option.
WhatsApp 'My contacts except' is available to a few beta users.
The current privacy settings do not allow users to hide their About, Profile Picture, and Last Seen from specific users. However, rolling out of this new feature will help them do the same.
The report further states that if this privacy option is not enabled for the user who you select in the 'My contacts except' section, they will still not be able to see your information.
All users must note that if you restrict specific contacts using 'My contacts except' feature from seeing your 'Last Seen', then you will not be able to see their 'Last Seen' as well.
The 'My contacts except' feature was launched by WhatsApp for its Status update in the year 2017, reported Gadgets360. It was later expanded to group privacy settings in 2019, the report added.
