WhatsApp May Introduce a New Customer Privacy Feature Soon: Report

WhatsApp may soon introduce a feature which will allow users to hide their 'About' status update from specific users.
(Photo: iStock)
WhatsApp has been reportedly testing a new customer privacy feature for its users to restrict specific contacts from seeing their 'About' status. The new feature is yet to be made available to beta testers.
As per a report by WABetaInfo, a website that follows WhatsApp related news, "WhatsApp is working on the 'My contacts except…' option for 'About'."
The report also stated that the same feature was earlier spotted for 'Last Seen' and 'Profile Picture' as well.
The new feature will be available as 'My contacts except...' along with 'Everyone', 'My Contacts', and 'Nobody' in the privacy option. WABetaInfo also shared a screenshot of the same.
WhatsApp is expected to soon introduce its new customer privacy feature
The current privacy settings does not allow users to hide their About, Profile Picture and Last Seen from specific users. However, this expansion to existing privacy features will help them do the same.
The new feature is said to be under development and is expected to be available in a future WhatsApp update, the website added.
The 'My contacts except...' feature was launched by WhatsApp for its Status update in the year 2017, reported Gadgets360. It was later expanded to group privacy settings in 2019, the report added.
(With inputs from WABetaInfo and Gadgets360)
