WhatsApp Introduces New 'Secret Code' Feature To Lock Personal Chats

When chats are locked, the notification content and contact are hidden. The notification will show as WhatsApp: 1 new message.

To help keep media private, one will have to turn chat lock off to save media to their phone’s gallery.

Group chats and muted chats can also be locked with the help of this new feature.

Calls won’t be locked. A call from a locked chat contact or group will still appear.

If the chat lock is turned on from a specific phone, it will lock chats on that specific phone only but if WhatsApp is linked to other devices such as a desktop computer, the chats on those linked devices won’t be locked.

Even if one uses the backup and restore feature on WhatsApp, the locked chats will still be locked once they restore to a new phone. To access locked chats the users will need to have device authentication (fingerprint or Face ID) set up first.

When users turn on chat lock, the person they're chatting with won’t know that they locked the chat.

And to lock an archived chat, one needs to unarchive it first, then lock it.

After turning chat lock on users can choose to lock chats with a secret code that's different from phone passcode. For an extra layer of privacy, they can also choose to hide their chats in Locked Chats folder so that it doesn't appear in chat list and only appears when they type the secret code into the Search bar.

To create a secret code: Users can go to the Locked Chats folder in Settings and tap on the secret Code option and create their secret Code. After creating their code they can tap next and confirm the code and tap done.