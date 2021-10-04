WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram Down for Users Worldwide

Messaging app WhatsApp, as well as Instagram and Facebook crashed for users worldwide on Monday, 4 October, evening, reports said.
The three apps faced an outage of more than 30 minutes, during which users were unable to send or receive new messages, or refresh their feeds.
Similarly, Facebook stated, "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."
Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter to discuss the interruption.
"I like that we all come to Twitter when Facebook and Instagram are down. It's like when the power goes out and everyone goes outside and congregates in their driveways," a Twitter user quipped.
A number of amused Twitterati voiced their thoughts on the outage.
Published: 04 Oct 2021,09:30 PM IST