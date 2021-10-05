Sorry for the Disruption: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Apologises After Global Outage

Whatsapp CEO Will Cathcart took to social media and said the app was back up and running.

"We know that people were unable to use WhatsApp to connect with their friends, family, businesses, community groups, and more today — a humbling reminder of how much people and organisations rely on our app every day," he tweeted.

The company also issued an apology on Twitter. "Apologies to everyone who hasn't been able to use WhatsApp today. We're starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again. Thank you so much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share."

The global outage of the three platforms was the second blow to the tech giant after a whistleblower accused the company of prioritising profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation. According to security experts, an internal mistake could have caused the disruption. They also said that sabotage could also be a possibility, as per Reuters.

Later, Facebook blamed the major outage on router work, reported AFP.

According to website monitoring group Downdetector, this was the largest such failure the company had ever seen, reported Reuters.

The outage also saw Zuckerberg lose over $6billion in personal wealth and move down the world's wealthiest people list. According to Reuters, Facebook also saw its shares fall by 4.9%, which was their biggest drop since November 2020.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)