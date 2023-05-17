WhatsApp E-Tickets: Easy Steps To Book Metro Tickets Online on WhatsApp

Now Book Chennai Metro Tickets Using WhatsApp.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Chennai Metro now allows commuters to book online tickets through meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp. On Wednesday, 17 May 2023, the new e-ticket was introduced in presence of E Siddique, managing director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited. The passengers will get a 20% discount on metro tickets booked through the texting platform.
As reported by Indian Express, " E Siddique told media, on an average around 2.5 lakh passengers commuted on the metro and that the management had introduced various ticketing options before. "This is a simple process. People can generate QR tickets from their home and travel by using them. We also have a mobile app and QR tickets can be generated through that as well. Frequent travellers can also use the Metro Card. Recently we have introduced the National Common Mobility Card, which can be used in other cities and metro systems in the country. Soon, people can use this for commuting on Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses as well."
To book the metro tickets online on WhatsApp, follow the below steps:
Send a text message on CMRL WhatsApp number (+91 8300086000). The message will appear on all the metro stations of the city.
You will get options to choose a preferred language, usually English or Tamil.
Once you choose the language, you will be asked to either book tickets or search a nearby metro station.
If you select the 'Book Tickets' option, you will be prompted to choose your origin and destination metro station.
Once done, you will have to make a payment via UPI, credit cards, debit cards, and more.
Once the payment is complete, a QR ticket will be send to you on WhatsApp.
Passengers will be able to book at least six tickets at a time. There will be other options like metro fares, helpline numbers, do's and don'ts, business hours of metro, and more.
