WhatsApp Verified Channel Badge Feature Likely To Be Introduced; Know Details

WhatsApp Verified Channel Badge Feature is being developed for certain users.
(Photo: iStock)
WhatsApp is working on allowing businesses to display a verification badge on their channels, according to the latest details. The company is modifying the way verification marks are shown on the messaging platform. It is eventually expected to change to blue verified check marks, which are currently available on Instagram and Facebook. Users are requested to take note of the latest details regarding the verification badge on the instant messaging platform. We have the details for you.
WABetaInfo observed a new "verified channel" feature on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.1.18 update. The update is being rolled out for testers who have registered to receive beta versions of the app on Android devices. This feature is still being developed, unlike other features that are being introduced on the platform. It is likely to roll out to beta testers soon.
Here is everything you should know about the WhatsApp verified channel feature that is likely to be introduced soon. Please note that no official announcements about the new feature have yet been made.
A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo displays the purported interface for the new verified channel feature. The feature appears to focus on WhatsApp Business users and will allow people to show their verified badge on a new channel created for their business.
It is important to note that WABetaInfo's leaked screenshot displays that adding the verified badge to a channel will replace its existing name and profile picture. It will start using your verified business credentials.
A preview is also showcased, displaying how your channel image, name, and verified badge will look. If you want to change your channel's photo, you have to make these changes in your profile.
Users should wait for the company to make official announcements about the WhatsApp verified channel badge feature. Stay alert to know the announcements.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)