WhatsApp Verified Channel Badge Feature Likely To Be Introduced; Know Details

WhatsApp is working on allowing businesses to display a verification badge on their channels, according to the latest details. The company is modifying the way verification marks are shown on the messaging platform. It is eventually expected to change to blue verified check marks, which are currently available on Instagram and Facebook. Users are requested to take note of the latest details regarding the verification badge on the instant messaging platform. We have the details for you.

WABetaInfo observed a new "verified channel" feature on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.1.18 update. The update is being rolled out for testers who have registered to receive beta versions of the app on Android devices. This feature is still being developed, unlike other features that are being introduced on the platform. It is likely to roll out to beta testers soon.