WhatsApp is Releasing a Phone Number Privacy Feature for Communities: Details

The Meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called 'Phone Number Privacy' for communities. Currently, the feature may not be available to all the users, however, soon everyone using the application can take advantage of this new update.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.19 and WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.14.0.70 have been found compatible for the new WhatsApp's phone number privacy feature, and some users may get this feature on the latest update of the application.