WhatsApp Bans More Than 36 Lakh Accounts in India: Know Latest Details & Updates

WhatsApp has banned accounts in November and December.
(Photo: iStock)
The popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, announced on Wednesday, 1 February 2023, that it banned 36.77 lakh accounts in India in November. It is essential for WhatsApp users to know about the latest announcements made by the platform on Wednesday. The banned accounts on WhatsApp in India include 13.89 lakh accounts which were barred before being reported by users. It is important to note that the famous instant messaging platform banned accounts in December as well.
As per the latest official details available, in December 2023, WhatsApp banned around 37.16 lakh accounts in the country. Out of this, 9.9 lakh accounts were barred proactively before being flagged by the users. One should take note of these details and know exactly how many accounts were banned by the instant messaging platform in recent months in India.
According to the India Monthly Report for December published by WhatsApp under the Information Technology Rules 2021, it states that "Between 1 December 2022 and 31 December 2022, 36,77,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 13,89,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users."
The IT rules have made it compulsory for large digital platforms, with over fifty lakh users, to publish compliance reports every month. The rules came into effect in 2022 and the platforms have to mention information about the complaints received and what actions were taken.
It is important to note that popular social media platforms have drawn flak in the past over hate speech, misinformation and fake news being passed on their platforms.
WhatsApp has also introduced tools and resources to stop harmful behaviour on the platform. One must take note of these details and the latest announcements made by the platform regarding the banning of accounts.
