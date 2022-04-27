What's Next for Twitter Under Elon Musk's Leadership?

Putting an end to weeks of uncertainty, Twitter on Monday finally agreed to sell itself to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who agreed to pay $54.20 per share and take the company private.

The deal valued the company at $44 billion. Musk doesn't have that kind of money lying around since most of his wealth is tied up in Tesla, so he went to great lengths to arrange finances, including taking out loans against his equity and maybe even selling some of it.

It's a risky move.

Twitter isn't very good at generating profits, and Musk selling some of his shares could potentially have a negative effect on the other companies he leads. From a business standpoint, the money could have been better invested elsewhere.

So, why did he buy Twitter?

To make changes, if you go by what he has said. Musk thinks that Twitter is too aggressive in moderating speech. He wants to "unlock the platform's potential" and make it a free speech haven.

Here's what might be in store for Twitter in the near future: