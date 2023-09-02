Volvo C40 Recharge India Launch: Check Date, Features, Design, & Full Specs

Know everything about Volvo C40 Recharge
(Image: iStock)
Volvo C40 Recharge India Launch: Volvo is all set to launch India’s upcoming electric car Volvo C40 Recharge in India on 4 September. This is the second electric car by Volvo in the Indian market. The company claims that the car runs 530 km once charged fully. This is the coupe-styled version of the XC40 Recharge and it will compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, BMW I4, and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.
Let's have a quick look at the important details Volvo C40 Recharge India launch.
Volvo unveiled the Volvo C40 Recharge in India on 14 June and the company released specs and information about its design and features. The company will start the bookings of the car with its launch and the delivery will begin in the first half of September itself.
The C40 Recharge EV will be available 8 color options- Black Stone, Fusion Red, Thunder Grey, Fjord Blue, Silver Down and Crystal White, Sage Green, and Onyx Black.
The Indian Volvo C40 Recharge will come with twin motors. This twin motor generates 408PS of power and 660NM of torque and enables a car to do 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 180 kmph.
The Volvo C40 Recharge has Rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options in the global market.
The electric car also has a single motor that generates power of 235bhp and torque of 420Nm and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 7.4 seconds.
The Volvo C40 Recharge EV will come with a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack that will offer a driving range of 530 km on a full charge.
The new Volvo EV will be charged from 10 to 80% with a 150kW DC fast charger in 27 minutes.
The car takes 7-8 hours to get charged fully with an 11kW level 2 charger
The Volvo C40 Recharge has an attractive and modern look with the company’s signature styling elements like body-coloured covered grille, projector LED headlamps, 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, door mirror covers, high-gloss black side window trim, laminated panoramic roof with protective UV coating, protective cap kit, matte tech gray, and tinted rear windows.
The car is 4,440 mm in length, 1,910 mm in width, and 1,591 mm in height. The cabin has various intuitive features and ambient lighting with leather seats.
The Volvo C40 Recharge EV has safety features like cabin air cleaner, app remote service, pixel lights, and a Harman Kardon premium sound system.
The interior of the EV has adjustable front seats and 60:40 foldable rear seats.
The car’s dashboard will have a 12-inch instrument panel and a 9-inch center display with built-in Google apps and services.
The C40 Recharge has received a 5-star safety rating by the 2022 Euro NCAP which makes it one of the safest cars with safety features like 360-degree parking view, reverse parking assistant, blind spot information system (BLIS) cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, and emergency braking are available.
