Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Date: Leaked Features, Specifications, Design, and More

The tech giant Vivo is anticipated to launch its flagship foldable smartphone Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in China in early 2024. Earlier, the company rolled Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip in April 2023. According to tipsters, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has already been listed on IMEI, however, the official confirmation about the exact release date and time is yet to be announced.

Users have to wait sometime to get confirmation about whether the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 Pro foldable smartphone will make its way into the global markets or not. Let us check out the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch date, time, features, specifications, and other details below.