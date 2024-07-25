Vivo V40, V40 Pro Teased: Check Features, Specifications, Design & Other Details

The Vivo V40 series including Vivo V40 and V40 Pro is anticipated to be launched in India soon. Although, the company hasn't yet confirmed the exact launch date, official teasers suggest that the handsets will hit Indian markets soon.

Ahead of the official launch, Vivo has released the design and colour options of the smartphones. The upcoming Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro variants will succeed the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro phones, which were launched back in March.

Both Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are expected to flaunt same designs. However, the Pro variant will feature a triple rear camera unit with a photo. The base model will only have two rear cameras. The Vivo V40 Pro is also confirmed to have a 5,500MHz battery.