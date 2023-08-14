OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch on 16 August 2023: Confirmed Features & Specifications

The tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China on Wednesday, 16 August 2023. The smartphone will arrive as a successor to the OnePlus Ace 2 that arrived in markets last year. The launch date of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in India is unknown yet.

Prior to the official launch event, the company has confirmed some features and specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro smartphone including the processor and camera details. Let us read them below.