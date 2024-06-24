Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications and Price

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Launch Date in India.
(Photo: androidheadlines.com)
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in India: Tech giant Motorola is all set to launch Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in China on 25 June 2024. Ahead of the China launch, a microsite on Amazon has confirmed that the handset will debut in India soon. Earlier, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was spotted on TENAA certification website and it is anticipated that the smartphone will flaunt a dual display with a 4-inch wide cover screen and a 6.9-inch foldable OLED screen.
According to some teasers released by the company, the Indian variant of Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will arrive with six unique and amazing AI features. Once launched, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will be available for sale in India on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Although, the company has not revealed the major features and specifications of this smartphone, it is expected that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will be launched in India soon. The exact launch details are awaited. However, the handset will make its debut in China on Tuesday, 25 June 2024.
The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to be sold at a price of Rs 107,310 in India. However, the exact pricing details are yet to be confirmed by the company.
A 6.9 inch OLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels.
A 3.6 inch cover display.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.
Dual camera on the rear side, including a 50 megapixel primary sensor and a 50 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front side, the handset may be equipped with a 32 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
A 4,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging.
The handset may run on Android 14.
12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
Smart AI features like Adaptive Stabilisation, Action Shot, Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking, Photo Enhancement Pro, Super Zoom, Colour Optimisation, Style Sync, and AI Magic Canvas.
