Ubisoft Unveils Scalar, Tech to Give Games 'Virtually Unlimited' Computing Power

Ubisoft, the company behind the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry franchises, unveiled a new cloud-based technology called Scalar, ahead of Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2022.

The technology, it says, will give games access to "virtually unlimited" amounts of computing power allowing them to run "anything from virtual worlds of unprecedented scale and depth to vastly detailed simulations that wouldn’t be possible otherwise."

Scalar plans to take individual components and systems from traditional game engines and provide them as microservices through the cloud – letting games access a "potentially unlimited" number of processors, breaking free from hardware limitations.

The service will be exclusively utilised for Ubisoft games. There are no plans to offer it to third party developers at the moment.

We spoke with Per-Olof Romell, Ubisoft Scalar Product Director, and Patrick Bach, Managing Director Ubisoft Stockholm to unpack Scalar.