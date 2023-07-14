Twitter Will Soon Allow Blue Users To Hide Likes and Subscriber Figures

Twitter will soon roll out new privacy features for Blue Users.
(Image: iStock)
After the introduction of the Threads App, there has been a turmoil on the social media and a cold war so as to which is better- Twitter or Threads. Amidst the turmoil, the microblogging platform Twitter gave a hints that it might soon introduce more features for the blue tick subscribers. According to reports, Twitter Blue paid subscribers will be able to hide the like button and the number of subscribers from the audience.
If a Twitter Blue user hides a like tab, it will only be visible to that individual. However, the individual will be able to like and see the number of likes on posts from other users. One should know that the like timeline from Twitter will also be hidden while the individual likes will still be visible.
When a Twitter Blue user hides the number of subscribers, they will still be able to see their list of subscribers on the profile. Blue tick was earlier limited to well-known personalities and the media fraternity but now has become a paid feature similar to the blue tick feature on Instagram. Elon Musk had informed that it reduce impersonation on Twitter and features of hidden subscribers and hidden likes will make it difficult to distinguish between a genuine and a fake account.
Since the acquisition of Twitter, a lot of new features have been introduced including SMS-based two-factor authentication on Twitter that is limited to Blue subscribers resulting in reduction of traffic since 2023.
People were looking for a replacement of Twitter and thus Instagram owned Threads got an instant success witnessing over 100 million sign-ups in just a few days of its official launch. Other prominent microblogging platforms like Bluesky and Mastodon have also been popular in recent times.
