Centre Orders Removal of Over 80 Tweets and Accounts, Twitter Obliges

These blocks are in stark contrast to a statement put out by Twitter in February last year in response to account blocks requested by the government, where they mentioned, “Because we do not believe that the actions we have been directed to take are consistent with Indian law, and, in keeping with our principles of defending protected speech and freedom of expression, we have not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians. To do so, we believe, would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law.”

These blocks also come in the backdrop of India’s signing of the 2022 Resilient Democracies Statement at the G7 summit on Monday, where leaders resolved to "protecting the freedom of expression and opinion online and offline and ensuring a free and independent media landscape," as one of the points in the statement.

(With inputs from the Internet Freedom Foundation and the Mint)