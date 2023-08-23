TVS Creon Electric Scooter To Be Launched Today: Check Specifications & Design

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019TVS Creon Electric Scooter To Be Launched Today: Check Specifications & Design

Know the expected design, features, and specifications of TVS Creon e-scooter as seen in the teasers
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Know everything about TVS Creon Electric Scooter

(Image: Zigwheels.com)

TVS has been teasing about its latest electric scooter and now the brand is ready to unveil its latest electric scooter in Dubai today, 23 August 2023. The e-scooter may be based on the TVS Creon Concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

The latest teaser shows a close-up of the scooter that has the word ‘Xonic’ written on it, giving us a hint that the new scooter will likely be called Xonic. The teaser also showed the speedometer climbing, indicating that the scooter could have a top speed of 105 kmph and we can expect the range around the 100 km mark on a full charge. 

Let's have a look at the expected specifications, price, design, features, and competitors of the TVS Creon Electric Scooter.

TVS Creon Electric Scooter: Teased Specs & Design

  • The front apron of the electric scooter and the profile is also seen in the teaser.

  • In the teaser video, one can see the four LED lights stacked vertically and sharp panels from the front apron.

  • The company has not given any hints about the specifications, range, and other technical details so far. 

  • The new TVS model is expected to come with a few features and that will make it more performance-oriented than the iQube.

  • The scooter will get a full TFT screen along with a futuristic design that includes four LED lamps that work as the headlight console.  

  • The e-scooter may also have Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity features that will allow riders to connect their smartphones to the scooter for additional functionality.

  • The teaser also hinted that the scooter is expected to have smartwatch-connected controls.

  • The teaser also gave a glimpse of the sleek LED indicators located at the rear.

  •  The scooter may be priced at a premium, compared to the TVS iQube.

  • The new TVS electric scooter will compete with the Ather 450X and the Ola S1 Pro. 

