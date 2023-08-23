TVS Creon Electric Scooter To Be Launched Today: Check Specifications & Design

Know everything about TVS Creon Electric Scooter
(Image: Zigwheels.com)
TVS has been teasing about its latest electric scooter and now the brand is ready to unveil its latest electric scooter in Dubai today, 23 August 2023. The e-scooter may be based on the TVS Creon Concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.
The latest teaser shows a close-up of the scooter that has the word ‘Xonic’ written on it, giving us a hint that the new scooter will likely be called Xonic. The teaser also showed the speedometer climbing, indicating that the scooter could have a top speed of 105 kmph and we can expect the range around the 100 km mark on a full charge.
Let's have a look at the expected specifications, price, design, features, and competitors of the TVS Creon Electric Scooter.
The front apron of the electric scooter and the profile is also seen in the teaser.
In the teaser video, one can see the four LED lights stacked vertically and sharp panels from the front apron.
The company has not given any hints about the specifications, range, and other technical details so far.
The new TVS model is expected to come with a few features and that will make it more performance-oriented than the iQube.
The scooter will get a full TFT screen along with a futuristic design that includes four LED lamps that work as the headlight console.
The e-scooter may also have Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity features that will allow riders to connect their smartphones to the scooter for additional functionality.
The teaser also hinted that the scooter is expected to have smartwatch-connected controls.
The teaser also gave a glimpse of the sleek LED indicators located at the rear.
The scooter may be priced at a premium, compared to the TVS iQube.
The new TVS electric scooter will compete with the Ather 450X and the Ola S1 Pro.
