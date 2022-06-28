Trell Continues to Lose Employees, Creators Cry Foul Over Overdue Payments

Influencer-led video-commerce platform Trell is in hot water as employees continue to leave the company, news agency IANS reported. This comes in the wake of an uproar by influencers who claim that Trell has not paid them for the work they have done.

Accusations are pouring in from content creators who worked to produce content for Trell saying that the company has not cleared their dues to them for the last six to seven months.

At least 100 employees have either quit or been laid off by the platform over the last two months, according to the agency – the latest in a myriad of problems Trell has been facing for over a year.