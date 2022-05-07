Tech Giants Face Post Pandemic Blues as Ad Revenue Dries Up

Meta

The fourth quarter of 2021 was particularly rough for Meta. When the earnings were announced in February, Meta's shares plunged about 26 percent, erasing $250 billion or over a quarter of the company's market value.

For the first time in the company's 18-year history, Facebook saw global daily active users decline from the previous quarter. It also bet heavily on the Metaverse, which doesn't generate returns at this stage.

After the Q1 earnings, Zuckerberg said that Meta now plans to "slow the pace of some of our investments" due to "our current business growth levels."

The company is also reducing hiring targets and has stopped hiring across much of its engineering operation till the end of 2022 in order to limit expenses, Business Insider reported.

Alphabet

While Google search advertising, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of Alphabet’s total revenues, did well with 24 percent year-on-year growth, YouTube missed the mark in Q1 2022.

The advertising sales for the video platform grew only 14 percent to reach $6.87 billion, which fell short of expectations by over $600 million, according to Variety. For reference, YouTube's ad revenue jumped 49 percent in the first quarter of 2021 and increased 46 percent in the whole year.

YouTube is now testing ads on Shorts in an attempt to monetise its short form video product. Two types of ads, app install and video action campaigns, were mentioned.

Amazon

In Q1 2022, Amazon saw a net loss of nearly $4 billion even though it witnessed a 7 percent increase in net sales. It estimated that it would see another loss in the second quarter as well.

To keep up with demand, Amazon hired workers and built warehouses at a rapid pace. In its earnings call, the company admitted that it has gone from being understaffed to overstaffed, as growth in e-commerce sales slows down and labour costs rise.

Ad revenue has dropped and customers are likely to reduce spending due to rising fuel costs and inflation.