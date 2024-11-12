SSC JE Paper 2 Answer Key 2024 Released: Raise Objections Till 14 November 2024

advertisement
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key and response sheets for the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper 2 recruitment examination. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based exam held on 6 November can check the answer key and their responses by logging in to the SSC website at ssc.gov.in using their registration number and password.
The SSC will accept objections against the tentative answer key online up to 14 November 2024, at 8 am. Candidates can submit representations through the SSC's online portal by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question. The commission will not entertain any objections received after the deadline. Candidates are advised to take printouts of their response sheets during the stipulated time.
The SSC JE Paper 2 exam was conducted for candidates who qualified in Paper 1, held from 5 to 7 June 2024, at test centers across the country. The result of the Paper 1 exam was announced in September. A total of 11,765 candidates from Civil and 4,458 from Electrical and Mechanical Engineering streams appeared for the Paper 2 exam.
After the objection window closes, subject experts will review the submitted representations. If found valid, the final answer key will be revised, and the SSC will declare the result based on the final answer key. Candidates cannot challenge the final answer key.
Visit official website at ssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download SSC JE Paper 2 Answer Key 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your answer key will be displayed.
Check the key carefully.
Raise objections, if any.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
