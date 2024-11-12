SSC JE Paper 2 Answer Key 2024 Released: Raise Objections Till 14 November 2024

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key and response sheets for the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper 2 recruitment examination. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based exam held on 6 November can check the answer key and their responses by logging in to the SSC website at ssc.gov.in using their registration number and password.

The SSC will accept objections against the tentative answer key online up to 14 November 2024, at 8 am. Candidates can submit representations through the SSC's online portal by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question. The commission will not entertain any objections received after the deadline. Candidates are advised to take printouts of their response sheets during the stipulated time.