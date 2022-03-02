Simple Energy's e-scooter to Come with Additional Battery Pack Option

The Simple One electric scooter was launched by Simple Energy in August last year. The start-up is based in Bengaluru and now has added another option of additional battery pack for its scooter.

As per their claims, the battery will provide an additional riding range of 300+ km in a single charge. The price of the scooter with one additional battery pack has been set at Rs 1.45 lakh.

The original version of the scooter had a battery backup of 4.8 kWh but the upgraded version has a battery capacity of 6.4 kWh. This additional battery will allow the Simple One to cross the 300 km mark where all the other e-scooters have a capacity of 235+ km. The boot can act as a storage for the removable battery.