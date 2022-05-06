'Seems Kinda Fungible': Elon Musk as NFT Sales Plummet 92% From Peak

Non fungible tokens (NFTs), which saw explosive growth in 2021, appear to be losing steam.

NFT sales have plummeted 92 percent over the last eight months, from a daily average of 225,000 in September to about 19,000 this week, according to the market tracker NonFungible.

The number of active market wallets also fell by around 75 percent, from a high of 119,000 in November 2021 to about 29,000 this week.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who recently inked a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, briefly changed his profile picture to a collage of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and remarked, "I dunno … seems kinda fungible."