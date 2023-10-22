Beware of These Online Shopping Scams Before Placing Your Next Order

Around 62 percent of Indian consumers are likely to face online shopping scams during the holiday season, as per a survey conducted in 2022 by Harris Poll on behalf of Norton LifeLock.

In this multimedia immersive guide, we will explain:



1. The amazing tactics that scammers apply to try and dupe you

2. How to safeguard yourself from them

This is part of our series of guides – Scamguard – that aims to raise awareness on online scams.

supported by

A programme run by DataLEADS and supported by Google News Initiative