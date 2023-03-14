SBI PO Phase III Call Letter 2023 Released – Direct Link & Steps To Download

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the posts of Phase III Probationary Officer 2023 on its official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates who want to download and check the SBI PO Phase III Call Letter 2023 must follow the below mentioned steps and direct link.

The application process for SBI PO posts started from October 2022. The Recruitment 2022 is being held for 1,673 vacancies of Probationary Officers.

The SBI PO Phase III Examination will be conducted on 19 March 2023. Candidates who have successfully qualified for the SBI PO Phase II Exam can download the hall ticket using the direct link from the aforementioned website.