SBI PO Phase III Call Letter 2023 Released – Direct Link & Steps To Download

SBI PO Phase III Call Letter 2023 out, Here are the steps to download.
(Photo: iStock)
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the posts of Phase III Probationary Officer 2023 on its official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates who want to download and check the SBI PO Phase III Call Letter 2023 must follow the below mentioned steps and direct link.
The application process for SBI PO posts started from October 2022. The Recruitment 2022 is being held for 1,673 vacancies of Probationary Officers.
The SBI PO Phase III Examination will be conducted on 19 March 2023. Candidates who have successfully qualified for the SBI PO Phase II Exam can download the hall ticket using the direct link from the aforementioned website.
Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the SBI PO Phase III Call Letter 2023.
A login page will be displayed on your computer screen.
Enter the login details like registration number/roll number, and password/date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Check the details mentioned in your hall ticket carefully to make sure there is no mistake.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Candidates must know that the third phase of SBI PO examination comprises of Group Exercises (GE) and Personal Interviews (PI). The GE carries a total of 20 marks while the PI has 30 marks. The final selection of candidates for the SBI PO posts will be made on the basis of marks obtained in Phase II and Phase III examinations.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)