Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Offers & Discounts on Smartwatches

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is now live, bringing together some of the country's most popular brands to offer discounts and promotions on a wide range of products, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and more.
Customers looking to upgrade their current gadgets can take advantage of numerous offers and purchase their desired products at significantly reduced prices. If you're considering adding a new smartwatch to your collection, this sale presents an ideal opportunity, offering bundling discounts, bank benefits, and a range of top options from renowned brands.
We have compiled an extensive list of the best deals on Apple, Samsung, Amazfit, and OnePlus smartwatches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.
1. Apple Watch Series 10: If you're considering buying an Apple Watch, the new model Apple Watch Series 10 is now on sale. The watch features a larger display with more screen area and has been designed to be thinner and lighter for enhanced comfort. It also offers a range of health and fitness features, including ECGs on demand, alerts for irregular heart rates, and the ability to track your menstrual cycle.
Original Price: Rs 46,900
Discounted Price: Rs 43,150 (including bank offers)
2. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic: The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE features a 4.6cm dial with a classic design and is powered by Wear OS. It features a Bioelectrical Impedance Sensor for body composition analysis and an optical heart rate sensor, offering detailed health insights like sleep analysis and women's health monitoring. Featuring a Bioelectrical Impedance Sensor for body composition analysis and an optical heart rate sensor, it offers detailed health insights like sleep analysis and women's health monitoring and tracks over 90 workouts.
Original Price: Rs 10,499
Discounted Price: Rs 7,749 (including bank offers)
3. Amazfit Active Edge 46mm: The Amazfit Active Edge 46mm smartwatch is designed for adventure, with a bold two-tone design and exceptional durability. It offers precise navigation thanks to its robust GPS tracking system, supported by 5 satellite systems. With Zepp Coach, you'll receive custom AI-powered training plans to enhance your fitness journey. Its impressive 16-day battery life ensures extended use, while its 10 ATM water resistance rating means it can withstand depths of up to 100 meters. The watch also boasts auto-detection of 25 strength exercises and seamless syncing with popular fitness apps like Strava and Google Fit.
Original Price: Rs 12,999
Discounted Price: Rs 5,749 (including bank offers)
4. CULT Sprint Running Smartwatch: The CULT Sprint Running Smartwatch features Turbo Track GPS, which supports Multi-GNSS, Galileo, Beidou, and GLONASS, for precise route tracking. Its ARM Cortex-M4 processor ensures smooth performance, while the 1.43-inch AMOLED display offers stunning clarity with a high resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, enhanced by an always-on feature. This smartwatch boasts a 7-day battery life and advanced health tracking, including continuous heart rate monitoring, SPO2 levels, and calorie burn. It seamlessly integrates with Strava, Google Fit, and Apple Health, and shares running insights through the Cult Watch app.
Original Price: Rs 2,999
Discounted Price: Rs 2,799
5. Fastrack Limitless Glide Advanced UltraVU Smartwatch: The Fastrack Limitless Glide Smartwatch offers 85 sports modes, IP67 water resistance, and a comprehensive 24/7 health suite, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and auto stress monitoring. The smartwatch is built for fitness enthusiasts. The battery lasts up to 7 days under standard conditions or up to 3 days with Bluetooth calling enabled.
Original Price: Rs 1,999
Discounted Price: Rs 949
6. Noise Twist Go Smartwatch: The Noise Twist Go Smartwatch seamlessly blends style and functionality, showcasing a sleek metal construction and a 1.39-inch round display. It offers Bluetooth calling capabilities and seamless communication features. The NoiseFit app offers comprehensive health tracking and engaging fitness challenges. Catering to fitness enthusiasts, this smartwatch boasts over 100 sports modes, 100+ captivating watch faces, and continuous 24/7 heart rate monitoring. Designed with versatility in mind, the IP68 water-resistant watch incorporates features like voice assistance, weather updates, and music control for enhanced convenience. Available in a unisex design with interchangeable strap options, the Noise Twist Go Smartwatch offers a stylish and practical solution for everyday wear.
Original Price: Rs 1,399
Discounted Price: Rs 1,299
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
